Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding By $50.18 Million; Intrepid Potash (IPI) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 85.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 265,503 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 44,104 shares with $8.34 million value, down from 309,607 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $13.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $226.7. About 91,439 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 57 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 44 sold and reduced their equity positions in Intrepid Potash Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intrepid Potash Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) rating on Wednesday, February 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $182 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 71,491 shares to 692,628 valued at $47.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) stake by 195,166 shares and now owns 212,589 shares. Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) was raised too.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 933,487 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.44 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $465.20 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 28.17 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $3.93 million for 29.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

