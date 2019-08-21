Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) by $4.52 Million; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $317,376 as Share Price Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 79.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 282,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The hedge fund held 74,135 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 356,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 954,507 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 10/05/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene on BOE Monetary Policy (Video); 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 35,264 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 224,621 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 259,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $72.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 39.08 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Blair William & Il accumulated 1.06M shares. Milestone Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 109,466 shares. Somerset Communications accumulated 0% or 175 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 710,890 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd reported 30,619 shares. Southeast Asset Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 90,983 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alexandria Cap Ltd holds 0.03% or 18,885 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Lc has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.04M shares. The New York-based Independent Invsts Inc has invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $3.00 million worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 373,241 shares to 444,640 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).