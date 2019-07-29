Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered By $12.29 Million Its Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position; Bloom Tree Partners Has Upped By $25.19 Million Its Centene Del (CNC) Position

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 137.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc acquired 475,298 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 819,965 shares with $43.54 million value, up from 344,667 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $22.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 2.79 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) stake by 22.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 104,122 shares as Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI)’s stock rose 9.62%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 351,458 shares with $41.66M value, down from 455,580 last quarter. Sun Cmntys Inc now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $134.42. About 185,010 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 9,633 shares to 47,478 valued at $55.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutanix Inc stake by 554,527 shares and now owns 756,016 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $71 target. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 7,579 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 42,500 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 612 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability holds 134,513 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1.53 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 678,797 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Lc holds 15,528 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.09% stake. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 10,150 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 296 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 45,664 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl accumulated 71,423 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider WEISS ARTHUR A bought $30.31 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sun Communities had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated reported 127,483 shares. 1.15 million are owned by Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hillsdale Invest Inc holds 0% or 40 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Bamco New York holds 765 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 202 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Lc owns 14,487 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Street invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Cohen & Steers Incorporated stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 61,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 28,022 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 128 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 76,462 shares to 105,290 valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) stake by 12,933 shares and now owns 27,520 shares. Sba Communications Corp was raised too.