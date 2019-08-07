Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Lifted Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $19.06 Million as Stock Rose; As Liveperson (LPSN) Market Valuation Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $1.41 Million

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 48,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 354,688 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29 million, up from 306,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 1.49M shares traded or 139.99% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 489.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 157,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 189,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, up from 32,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 860,913 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 6.08M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Granahan Investment Management Ma invested in 4.02% or 2.58 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 6,224 shares stake. Rgm Capital Lc owns 2.33 million shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 0% or 13,385 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 325,731 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 0.03% or 35,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 491,888 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 166,613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 35,900 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Amer Interest Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 44,511 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 109,800 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 30,752 shares to 109,261 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,389 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.01% or 1,127 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Edgestream Limited Partnership owns 1.78% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 99,611 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.12% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 3,359 shares. Ifrah Fin Services owns 2,011 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation has 0.25% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 124,556 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp holds 0.02% or 153,184 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,164 shares. Shell Asset Management Com invested 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 581,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated reported 12,202 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 98,389 shares to 215,193 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 168,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,690 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.