Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $3.37 Million; Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $450,450 as Shares Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 27,732 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 48,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 5.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 49,434 shares. Endurant Capital Management LP reported 35,579 shares. Of Oklahoma invested in 23,299 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 21.69 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0.43% or 14,416 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 250,236 shares. 2,974 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma accumulated 56.94M shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 13,201 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Sit holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 129,575 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd accumulated 54,690 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,881 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 22,533 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of The West has 0.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,747 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,350 shares to 18,289 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,273 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Financial Limited holds 3,618 shares. Grimes And Co stated it has 16,655 shares. Regal Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.82% or 85,958 shares. Maryland-based Ithaka Gru Lc has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cubic Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 10,655 shares. Moreover, Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,410 shares. 22,400 were reported by Arga Invest Lp. Diker Ltd Company owns 0.15% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,424 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 1.4% or 250,841 shares. Yhb Inv stated it has 46,836 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Whittier stated it has 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.71M shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 41,374 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.7% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cypress Gru stated it has 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Is Home Care Segment Revenue Driving P&G’s Total Revenue Growth? – Forbes” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Executives Break Down Their Best Growth Quarter in a Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9999 by 101,301 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 16,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,078 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).