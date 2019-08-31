Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding By $19.06 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 489.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 157,529 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 189,690 shares with $23.04 million value, up from 32,161 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stake by 7.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 2,510 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)’s stock rose 8.78%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 30,425 shares with $4.99M value, down from 32,935 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc. now has $23.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 1.14M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 07/05/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $96; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 17,990 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.35% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 223,698 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc holds 3,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited invested in 0.5% or 540 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory has 2,562 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Blackrock holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 5.90M shares. 265 are held by North Star Invest Mgmt Corp. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Company invested in 0.57% or 59,900 shares. The Australia-based Amp has invested 0.13% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest invested in 37,843 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd has 140 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 760,880 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 71,291 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lululemon Athletica Inc has $25000 highest and $150 lowest target. $188.47’s average target is 2.06% above currents $184.67 stock price. Lululemon Athletica Inc had 27 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $150 target in Thursday, March 28 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of LULU in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20500 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Thursday, June 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) rating on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19100 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 28.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Inspire Brands promotes Arbyâ€™s CMO to president – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 206,177 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 3,432 shares. Bluemountain Ltd accumulated 104,741 shares. Moreover, Burney has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 23,900 shares. Art Advsr Lc invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Eastern Savings Bank holds 0.23% or 28,537 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,178 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 29 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 816,183 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 14,709 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 1,561 shares. First Personal Services holds 45 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 96,720 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va accumulated 3,122 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Aurora Cannabis Inc stake by 255,000 shares to 38,200 valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 520,489 shares and now owns 369,861 shares. Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 5.70% above currents $120.98 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Oppenheimer maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.