Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) Position by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Its Holding in Visa (V) by $692,000 as Market Value Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.33. About 3.00 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 13,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 14,882 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 28,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 584,951 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 20/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tyson’s IDRs at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.83 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,900 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 13.33 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 9,414 shares to 26,825 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 127,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

