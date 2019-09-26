Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Encana (ECA) by $10.87 Million; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Market Value Rose, Holder Ancient Art LP Cut Its Stake

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 236,248 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 2.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 81,415 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $418,000, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.615. About 9.74M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Builders FirstSource Prices Offering of $75 Million of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $630.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 1.69M shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $31.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And Com Inc has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). The Ohio-based Amer Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.21% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). National Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 720,447 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 2.31M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 600 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 117,100 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 304,135 shares. Axa owns 16,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 153,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 12,437 shares stake. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.31M for 8.56 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.37 million for 7.21 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 5,361 shares to 19,961 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 94,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp Com (NYSE:DRE).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Double Your Investment Tax Free With These Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Encana (ECA) Names Michael McAllister President – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.