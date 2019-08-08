Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased By $50.18 Million Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding; AGRI-DYNAMICS (AGDY) Shorts Lowered By 3.23%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 85.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 265,503 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 44,104 shares with $8.34M value, down from 309,607 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.58B valuation. The stock increased 3.29% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $238.81. About 224,408 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

AGRI-DYNAMICS INC (OTCMKTS:AGDY) had a decrease of 3.23% in short interest. AGDY’s SI was 3,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.23% from 3,100 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 1 days are for AGRI-DYNAMICS INC (OTCMKTS:AGDY)’s short sellers to cover AGDY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.033. About 133,123 shares traded or 3311.66% up from the average. Agri Dynamics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGDY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 32,380 shares to 48,970 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 157,529 shares and now owns 189,690 shares. Planet Fitness Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paycom had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Jefferies.