Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake By $10.46 Million; Hhr Asset Management Has Cut 2U (TWOU) Position By $9.52 Million

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 52.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 65,757 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 60,659 shares with $9.69M value, down from 126,416 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased 2U Inc (TWOU) stake by 13.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 135,970 shares as 2U Inc (TWOU)’s stock declined 38.30%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 879,109 shares with $62.29 million value, down from 1.02 million last quarter. 2U Inc now has $2.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 348,184 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Rev $92.3M; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13 – $0.10; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Rev $406.6M-$410.6M; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766. Shares for $418,155 were sold by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. Rodriguez Carlos A also sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. $176,063 worth of stock was sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Tuesday, January 22. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. The insider Weinstein Donald sold $256,567. Politi Douglas W also sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Cushman Wakefield Plc stake by 63,434 shares to 212,078 valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) stake by 12,933 shares and now owns 27,520 shares. Americold Rlty Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Co holds 2,366 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,800 shares. 230,852 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Company. First Republic Invest Mngmt owns 185,181 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Broderick Brian C holds 2.98% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 52,130 shares. Fruth Inv has 1.99% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Blb&B Advisors has 0.73% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Paragon Mngmt Limited Co owns 200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 164,922 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability owns 3,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Peoples Finance Ser Corporation stated it has 6,000 shares. Family Cap Tru reported 1,250 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Llc invested in 250 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “2U, Inc. Named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the Fifth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2U Is Bridging the Gap Between Education and Technology – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.