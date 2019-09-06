Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position By $10.46 Million; Bank Of America Increased By $616,354 Its Brady (BRC) Position

Bank Of America Corp increased Brady Corp (BRC) stake by 15.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of America Corp acquired 13,399 shares as Brady Corp (BRC)’s stock rose 7.35%. The Bank Of America Corp holds 97,500 shares with $4.53 million value, up from 84,101 last quarter. Brady Corp now has $2.57B valuation. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 334,478 shares traded or 33.96% up from the average. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP BRC.N SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED CLASS A COMMON SHARE FROM $1.95 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 52.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 65,757 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 60,659 shares with $9.69 million value, down from 126,416 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $73.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $173.27. About 1.12 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold BRC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.29 million shares or 2.84% more from 40.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 6,271 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp And holds 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 15 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.75% or 331,341 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,005 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). 428,744 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Voya Invest Management Llc holds 0% or 29,931 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 259 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 2,432 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 420,105 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 539,537 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 72,982 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 18,952 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 956 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC).

Bank Of America Corp decreased Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) stake by 43,400 shares to 287,987 valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro stake by 6.97M shares and now owns 2.30M shares. Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is -0.63% below currents $173.27 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.72 million for 32.57 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

