Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $7.80 Million; Symantec (SYMC) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp has $28 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.75's average target is -6.93% below currents $23.37 stock price.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 17.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 26,614 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 122,725 shares with $36.04M value, down from 149,339 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $114.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $285.16. About 1.41 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.44 billion. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. It has a 139.94 P/E ratio. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corporation owns 613,739 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nwq Ltd Com accumulated 1.21M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.37M shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.04% or 384,669 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 9.48M shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co reported 1,683 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 147,505 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 19,778 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 559,196 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Ltd. Springowl Assocs Ltd has invested 0.44% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.1% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 242,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9999 stake by 69,911 shares to 117,506 valued at $5.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 1.10M shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $309.80’s average target is 8.64% above currents $285.16 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Needham maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. Needham downgraded the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.75 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.