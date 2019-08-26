Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holding; Argent Trust Company Increased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Argent Trust Company increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 7,372 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Argent Trust Company holds 225,670 shares with $18.24M value, up from 218,298 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $287.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 742,609 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 30/05/2018 – Asia-Pacific Crude-Pertamina returns to spot market for condensate; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) stake by 19.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 89,430 shares as Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 365,451 shares with $41.77M value, down from 454,881 last quarter. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc now has $12.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 31,083 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd

Argent Trust Company decreased Ventas Inc Reit (NYSE:VTR) stake by 10,143 shares to 12,349 valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,470 shares and now owns 110,040 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Long Road Counsel Ltd Co has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dodge And Cox owns 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 123,711 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 36,280 shares. Mgmt Va holds 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,118 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested in 3% or 101,881 shares. Wharton Business Ltd Liability has 18,143 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.27% stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 505,086 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 33,748 shares. Associated Banc has 1.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Edgemoor Investment holds 21,583 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc owns 38,907 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Barbara Oil invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finemark Natl National Bank owns 207,656 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 77,512 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $85’s average target is 25.24% above currents $67.87 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by UBS. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 1.28 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bamco New York holds 0.04% or 73,725 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Spirit Of America Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 5,461 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 134,078 shares. 485,767 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Moreover, Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 0.01% or 38,001 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Aqr Cap Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% or 718,319 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 80,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) stake by 195,166 shares to 212,589 valued at $19.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brookfield Business Partners Unit Ltd Lp stake by 18,500 shares and now owns 141,537 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.