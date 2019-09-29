Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut By $1.49 Million Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake; Zebra Capital Management Raised Its Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Stake

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 13,833 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 110,243 shares with $12.01M value, down from 124,076 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $14.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.99. About 1.61 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) stake by 153.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 10,947 shares as Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 18,074 shares with $759,000 value, up from 7,127 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc Com Stk now has $7.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.25 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stake by 127,394 shares to 1.06 million valued at $9.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 54,129 shares and now owns 158,017 shares. Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 131,674 are owned by Chevy Chase Hldgs. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 4,126 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 6,820 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Aqr Cap Ltd Com reported 31,732 shares. 3,280 were accumulated by Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.02% or 2,490 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 35,634 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us invested in 661,997 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Cambrian Capital Lp invested in 10.41% or 71,784 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 40,408 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.43% or 74,200 shares. Asset Management One Communication Ltd holds 90,368 shares. Bridges Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,289 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $11800 lowest target. $144.88’s average target is 61.00% above currents $89.99 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17100 target in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Wednesday, August 14. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FANG in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $151 target. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 22.56% above currents $36.39 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 268,948 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 10,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Axa has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nomura Inc has 27,024 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,554 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp owns 89,475 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 44,135 shares. The Maine-based Davis R M Inc has invested 0.63% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 35,236 were reported by Triangle Securities Wealth. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc reported 0.06% stake. Mengis Cap Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 19,305 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt invested in 9.99M shares. Cullen Capital Management Llc reported 9,500 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Matthews Intl Corp Cl A Com S (NASDAQ:MATW) stake by 9,161 shares to 11,865 valued at $413,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:PATK) stake by 9,374 shares and now owns 8,152 shares. Pennymac Mortgage Invest Tr (NYSE:PMT) was reduced too.