Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Its Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $1.40 Million; Share Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Gruss & Co Raised Its Stake

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 34,975 shares to 87,304 shares, valued at $17.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 89,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,820 shares, and cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 6,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Pcl invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Prudential Fincl holds 31,862 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Company invested in 0% or 13,530 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 23,137 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 16,379 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 6,672 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 5,327 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 4,069 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability. Stifel Corporation reported 7,614 shares stake. Advisory has invested 0.65% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.13% stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Bridgewater Associate LP has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

