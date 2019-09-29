Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Position in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $1.75 Million; Duke Realty (DRE) Holder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raised Stake

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 46,928 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 30,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 1.95M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 72.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 24,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 9,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 33,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 674,208 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “2K Announces Global Partnership for WWE® 2K20 with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: WWE Network Subscriber Data Bullish Ahead Of WrestleMania – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Multichannel.com and their article: “Fox Sports Announces WWE Programming Ahead Of Friday Night Smackdown Debut – Multichannel News” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flexsteel Industries Appoints Charles R. Eitel and Matthew A. Kaness to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Share Price Is Up 81% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “TIER REIT Appoints Christie Kelly to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trade of the Day – Investorplace.com” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:DRE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

