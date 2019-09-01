Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) as Market Value Declined; Treehouse Foods (THS) Stock Price Declined While Clearbridge Investments Cut Holding by $756,352

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 58.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 520,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 369,861 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 890,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.06 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 22.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 11,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 39,754 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 51,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 517,290 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 951,020 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 348,985 were reported by Natixis Advsr L P. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 13,503 shares. 292,000 were accumulated by Nokomis Limited Liability Corporation. Covington Capital Management reported 0% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd invested in 18,206 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 0.1% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Finance Counselors owns 29,788 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Earnest Lc owns 263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loews holds 0% or 24,900 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin reported 0% stake. American Intll Group Incorporated Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Legal General Public Lc holds 0% or 613,714 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 1,980 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WPX Energy Reports 2Q 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Ultra-Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 12,933 shares to 27,520 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 22,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 10,713 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 52,881 shares. Axa has 41,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 23,445 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 578,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 20,000 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 39,217 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 182,228 shares stake. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A reported 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 7,218 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 178,229 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 12 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 29,773 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 2,443 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 632,297 shares to 4.68 million shares, valued at $132.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 6,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods Is A Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Company’s Snacks Division to Atlas Holdings LLC – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – THS – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Investors (THS) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity.