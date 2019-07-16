Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Stake in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $1.57 Million; Hawkeye Capital Management Increases Holding in Greenbrier Cos (GBX)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.99M market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 294,591 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – OWEN WHITEHALL HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL SOURCING

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 215,193 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, down from 313,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 7.35M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) by 12,933 shares to 27,520 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 63,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset stated it has 9,968 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Nomura holds 0.11% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 12,506 are owned by Country Retail Bank. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 576 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Waratah Cap Ltd has invested 0.38% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Tci Wealth stated it has 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Davenport Com Lc holds 13,721 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 2,988 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 63,032 shares. 87,905 are owned by Boston Advsr Limited Liability. Field & Main Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0% or 247 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MRO’s profit will be $147.23 million for 18.44 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.94% negative EPS growth.

