Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake by $848,000; Share Value Declined; As Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO) Valuation Declined, Granahan Investment Management Lowered Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil And Gas (CRZO) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 247,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The hedge fund held 512,481 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, down from 760,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil And Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 1.45M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 13,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 29,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 402,140 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.67M for 2.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) by 60,358 shares to 733,340 shares, valued at $15.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.47 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 14,906 shares to 23,176 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.