Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut Enerplus (ERF) Position by $6.76 Million; Stock Declined; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Westpac Bkg (WBK) by $2.05 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.20% . The institutional investor held 32,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 140,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 83,782 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 9.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING CORP WBC.AX – AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 WESTPAC’S MORTGAGE 90+ DAY DELINQUENCIES IN AUSTRALIA WERE 0.67%; 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC BANKING – ACKNOWLEDGES MEDIA AND ANALYST REPORTS ON APRA’S 2016 INDUSTRY REVIEW OF CERTAIN CONTROLS ON MORTGAGE SERVICEABILITY REQUIREMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Westpac in fresh talks to sell boutique backer Ascalon; 06/05/2018 – Westpac CEO Says Outlook for Australia Remains Positive; 25/04/2018 – Westpac Target Price Cut to A$26.50/Share From A$31 by UBS; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H CASH RETURN ON EQUITY 14%; 15/05/2018 – Australian Consumer Confidence -0.6% In May Vs April-Westpac; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.17%; 11/03/2018 – WESTPAC IS SAID TO APPOINT MACGREGOR DUNCAN AS M&A HEAD: AFR

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 844,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 330,025 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 243,139 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 63,434 shares to 212,078 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 71,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Elite Dividend Payers: The Cure for the Biggest Mistake Income Investors Make – Investorplace.com” published on March 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Enerplus Corporationâ€™s (TSE:ERF) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 350.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ERF’s profit will be $42.43 million for 8.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Westpac Banking: The Worst May Have Passed – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westpac: Could There Be A Potential Rebound? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Australia: Inflation’s Been Mellow, RBA Rate Cut Eyed – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chubb Limited (CB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 14,565 shares to 175,275 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).