Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Boosted By $1.66 Million Its Csx Corp. (CSX) Holding

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 17.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 14,110 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 65,476 shares with $7.27M value, down from 79,586 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.15. About 815,410 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased Csx Corp. (CSX) stake by 0.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc acquired 22,412 shares as Csx Corp. (CSX)’s stock rose 8.80%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 10.01M shares with $749.13M value, up from 9.99M last quarter. Csx Corp. now has $57.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 720,552 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Americold Rlty Tr stake by 139,223 shares to 719,586 valued at $21.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 32,380 shares and now owns 48,970 shares. Simply Good Foods was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.05 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) holds 1.74% or 23,287 shares in its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,220 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.16% or 108,299 shares. 6,232 are held by Cap. 81,942 are held by Texas Yale. Iat Reinsurance Communications accumulated 29,017 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harvest Capital Incorporated invested in 5,776 shares. 2,419 were reported by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Amp Cap Invsts reported 0.56% stake. Kelly Lawrence W Ca holds 2.47% or 123,138 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 823,554 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 2,082 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,606 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 2.88 million shares to 1.08M valued at $57.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 1.65M shares. Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Fincl Prtnrs holds 0.08% or 2,900 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.13% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 100,334 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.21% or 799,009 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has invested 0.27% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 47,212 shares. Boston Lc stated it has 82,261 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited stated it has 11.02 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Amp Capital has invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Aull Monroe holds 3.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 77,904 shares. Palladium Ltd owns 25,169 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 3,333 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited owns 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.02 million shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated reported 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bluecrest Management Ltd owns 59,600 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 5. Raymond James maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Underweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8700 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity. 1.93 million shares valued at $125.49M were sold by Mantle Ridge LP on Wednesday, January 23.