Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $744,303; Stock Price Rose; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $6.46 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68M, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 1.23M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 61.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,420 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 17,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 1.74 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 10,839 shares stake. 1,969 were reported by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il stated it has 0.13% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 47 shares. Montag A And Assocs Inc owns 0.07% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,770 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 88,901 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 2,021 shares. Oakworth holds 0.13% or 3,968 shares. Cadinha & Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,345 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 250,435 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Omers Administration has invested 0.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stifel has 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Petrus Tru Lta reported 44,636 shares. Town And Country Retail Bank And Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,354 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MDR, X, ADP – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP (ADP) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Navigant Consulting (NCI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 22 O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 3,803 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.79M for 36.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stephens Is Hungry For Tyson Foods – Benzinga” on March 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tyson (TSN) Analyst Day Offers Positive Long Term Outlook – BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Plant-Based Meat Makers That Could Give Beyond Meat A Run For Its Money – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN): 3 Days To Buy Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tyson Foods Stock Popped 51.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 142 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 516,967 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks reported 140 shares stake. 18,481 were reported by Nomura. 4,888 are held by Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 2.47 million shares. Choate Inv Advsrs reported 5,180 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Whittier reported 46,001 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 7,683 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc stated it has 6,247 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has 3.76M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Department owns 3,423 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 8,518 shares. Alpha Cubed Llc invested 0.25% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 4.08% or 930,008 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 34,975 shares to 87,304 shares, valued at $17.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 76,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN).