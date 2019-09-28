Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake By $16.86 Million; Tabula Rasa Healthcare (TRHC) Shorts Increased By 6.69%

Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) had an increase of 6.69% in short interest. TRHC’s SI was 4.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.69% from 4.58M shares previously. With 369,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s short sellers to cover TRHC’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.78. About 291,672 shares traded. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has risen 6.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRHC News: 03/04/2018 – Philadelphia Media Network Ranks Tabula Rasa HealthCare No. 6 on 2018 Top Places to Work; 15/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA – PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS TO BECOME PEAK HEALTH PLAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES, & OPERATE AS SERVICE OF CAPSTONE PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS, A UNIT OF CO; 09/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Releases Research Results Re: Pharmacist-Led Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Services for PACE; 03/05/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS ACQUIRED PEAK PACE SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Exhibit and Present at APhA Annual Meeting and Exposition; 30/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Two New Members to the Executive Team; 24/04/2018 – TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE INC – ANNOUNCED ITS OPTIMIZED OPIOID SOLUTION TO IDENTIFY & PREVENT UNINTENTIONAL OPIOID MISUSE & AVOID UNINTENTIONAL OVERDOSE; 04/04/2018 – Dr. George Brett Named Senior Vice President of Consulting for Capstone Performance Systems; 16/04/2018 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare Subsidiary CareKinesis is Exclusive Provider of In-Home Medication Reminder Device for PACE

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 108.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 129,671 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 249,018 shares with $32.46M value, up from 119,347 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $57.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.31 million shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The Company’s cloud software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its technology-enabled services and products for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

Among 2 analysts covering Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has $7500 highest and $58 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is 21.39% above currents $54.78 stock price. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 30.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Madison Square Garden Co stake by 2,460 shares to 6,684 valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 16,288 shares and now owns 6,107 shares. Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 4.99% above currents $137.87 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, September 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. Wells Fargo maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com invested in 4,334 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 262,256 shares. Retail Bank Of The West reported 5,297 shares. Duff Phelps Investment stated it has 1.01M shares. Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). United Cap Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 15,519 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 99,517 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 900 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,260 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.09% or 564,978 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 330,029 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Incorporated invested in 0.85% or 85,500 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 16,300 shares worth $2.08M.

