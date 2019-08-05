Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Boosted By $12.81 Million Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake; 1 Analysts Are Bullish NiSource Inc. (NI) Last Week

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 546.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 100,878 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd holds 119,347 shares with $15.28 million value, up from 18,469 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $54.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 1.14 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $29 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR also bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of stock or 18,350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com owns 9.11 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 23,215 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Miles Capital holds 0.3% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,705 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,274 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 3,701 shares or 0.23% of the stock. South State stated it has 0.1% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp reported 384,673 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.27% or 53.85 million shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). C M Bidwell Associate owns 1,515 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York holds 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 52,635 shares. Intrust State Bank Na reported 2,463 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 51,074 shares.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) stake by 104,122 shares to 351,458 valued at $41.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 14,110 shares and now owns 65,476 shares. Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of CCI in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 305,004 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial holds 0% or 636 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Com owns 93,679 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 0% or 62,984 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd holds 386 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 88,511 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,746 were reported by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc. Brookfield Asset reported 4.26 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Llp holds 0.17% or 507,206 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,193 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 19,700 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 21,777 shares. National Insur Comm Tx has invested 0.25% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 3.53 million shares traded or 39.57% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report