Wanda Sports Group (WSG) Now Covered By Citigroup with $5.5000 Target; Western Asset (WIA) Has 2 Sentiment

Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.82, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 22 funds opened new or increased positions, while 11 sold and decreased equity positions in Western Asset. The funds in our database now hold: 11.70 million shares, up from 11.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Citigroup sent to investors in an analysts report that it initiated coverage on Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG) stock, with a Buy rating and a $5.5000 price target.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $340.21 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 26.64 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund for 253,508 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.66 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 154,025 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 121,849 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2,676 activity.

More notable recent Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Legg Mason-Affiliated Closed-End Fund Commentaries Now Available – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Colony Capital Acquires Digital Bridge Holdings for $325 Million and Announces Planned Strategic Initiatives to Become the Premier Platform for Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WIA And WIW Holders Deserve More From Chairperson Michael Larson And The Board Of Directors – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Restructuring of Management Arrangements for Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund (â€œWIAâ€) and Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (â€œWIWâ€) – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2018.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.67. About 24,712 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company has market cap of $535.81 million. The firm engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event activities and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through three divisions: Mass Participation; Spectator Sports; and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions .

The stock increased 1.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 335,806 shares traded. Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “Ironman Owner Has False Start With Nasdaq Listing – TheStreet.com” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Upcoming IPOs for August – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: IPO Filings Heat Up Amid Annual August Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wanda Brings the IRONMAN to the IPO Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.