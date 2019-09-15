Walthausen & Company Decreased Its Stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) as Market Valuation Declined; Worthington Inds (WOR) Stock Price Rose While Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increased Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (WOR) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 17,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 96,677 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 79,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Worthington Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 265,785 shares traded or 5.46% up from the average. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 80,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 398,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, down from 479,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.9. About 273,536 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KLIC WILL REBOOK RELEASE OF FULL 2Q RESULTS AFTER RESTATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – KLIC: PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FY17 STATEMENTS NO LONGER RELIED UPON; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 09/03/2018 Kulicke & Soffa Introduces New Offerings at SEMICON China 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Rev $221.8M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 298,233 shares in its portfolio. 212,278 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 32,807 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century owns 1.11 million shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 63,173 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 41,188 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Comerica Bank invested 0.01% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Schneider Cap Management Corp invested in 1.72% or 321,770 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 124,544 shares. 31,240 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Matarin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 597,579 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 1.34 million are held by Ameriprise.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mackinac Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 27,009 shares to 56,900 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 134,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

More notable recent Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kulicke & Soffa Schedules First Quarter 2019 Conference Call for 6PM EST, Jan 31st, 2019 – Business Wire” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Initial Orders Received for Mini and MicroLED Placement Solution â€“ PIXALUXâ„¢ – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 73.33% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KLIC’s profit will be $7.61M for 47.71 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc by 312,104 shares to 190,316 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 119,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,101 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold WOR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.85 million shares or 7.62% less from 26.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 496,164 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 37,388 shares. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0% or 600 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 2,653 shares. Denali Ltd Com owns 12,300 shares. Brandywine Trust holds 5,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company accumulated 51,269 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Fisher Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). 68,651 were reported by Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,193 shares. 14,085 are held by Federated Pa. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Prudential holds 77,371 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 0% stake.