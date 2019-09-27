Walthausen & Company Increases Stake in Hub Group (HUBG); Weibo (WB) Market Valuation Declined While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lowered by $7.46 Million Its Stake

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 173,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 518,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58 million, down from 691,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 1.09 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 18,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 140,358 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, up from 121,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 105,561 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hub Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUBG); 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 17,300 shares to 145,579 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 55,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stock Holding Inc.

More notable recent Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “August Rail Data Remains Weak, In Line with July – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investing in the Public Good is Good for Employees and Investors – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hub Group, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HUBG shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 30.42 million shares or 0.44% more from 30.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 1.08M shares. 205,045 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co. Qs Investors Limited invested 0.02% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) or 70,806 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 16 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Diamond Hill Cap holds 3.25 million shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 11,554 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambiar Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Vanguard accumulated 3.63 million shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 17,143 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 11,608 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp invested in 3,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 77 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 20,684 shares. Brinker holds 7,624 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 164,711 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 14,567 shares. British Columbia Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Panagora Asset owns 8,731 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 188 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 10,881 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 28,417 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 137,319 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 500 were accumulated by First Manhattan. 5,372 were reported by Voya Inv Ltd Com. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. WB’s profit will be $153.02 million for 16.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,781 shares to 9,045 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).