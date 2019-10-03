Walthausen & Company Has Boosted Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Position; W R Grace & Co (GRA) Sentiment Is 0.84

Walthausen & Company increased Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) stake by 310.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 448,540 shares as Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)’s stock declined 13.75%. The Walthausen & Company holds 593,180 shares with $7.91 million value, up from 144,640 last quarter. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc now has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 796,152 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 09/03/2018 Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 95% to 15 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors

W R Grace & Co (GRA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 90 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 107 decreased and sold their equity positions in W R Grace & Co. The funds in our database now possess: 55.83 million shares, down from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding W R Grace & Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 77 Increased: 59 New Position: 31.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 23.39 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40 million for 17.67 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 180,849 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86

40 North Management Llc holds 70.32% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. for 9.34 million shares. Claar Advisors Llc owns 166,000 shares or 5.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highline Capital Management L.P. has 5.43% invested in the company for 974,080 shares. The Virginia-based Swift Run Capital Management Llc has invested 4.41% in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.14 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -7.91% below currents $14.66 stock price. Sally Beauty Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, June 24.