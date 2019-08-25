Walthausen & Company Has Boosted By $1.95 Million Its Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stake; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Has 2.58 Sentiment

Walthausen & Company increased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) stake by 35.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 52,620 shares as Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Walthausen & Company holds 199,970 shares with $7.52M value, up from 147,350 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp now has $3.97B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 1.27 million shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 103 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 40 decreased and sold their holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 57.27 million shares, up from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 25 Increased: 75 New Position: 28.

Walthausen & Company decreased Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) stake by 12,190 shares to 206,263 valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) stake by 96,760 shares and now owns 284,490 shares. Itt Corporation was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management Corp reported 100 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 349 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 257 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt has invested 0.19% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 36,248 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 18,039 were accumulated by Ipg Advsrs Ltd Llc. 22,939 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. New York-based Kenmare Lc has invested 1.53% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Jump Trading Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Natixis Limited Partnership owns 76,842 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,512 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Co accumulated 8,711 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd reported 0.46% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Kbc Gp Nv has 0.09% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 278,265 shares.

The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 366,100 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN: CRYSVITA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX SAYS FDA OK’ED IND FOR DTX401 IN GSDIA; 17/04/2018 – FDA OKS ULTRAGENYX’S CRYSVITA FOR X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA; 07/03/2018 Ultragenyx at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 30/05/2018 – RENTSCHLER, ULTRAGENYX START FILL & FINISH PACT FOR MEPSEVII; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Says Three Patients In Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Study Had Positive Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Announces Positive Topline Results and DMC Review from First Cohort of Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DTX301, an Investigational Gene Therapy in Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency; 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Ultragenyx’s treatment for rare type of rickets; 30/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB-TWZA) NOW; 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF CRYSVITA TO ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase , an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis.

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for 497,899 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 610,063 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 1.55% invested in the company for 580,000 shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 0.73% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,858 shares.