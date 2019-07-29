Walthausen & Company Decreased Community Bank Systems (CBU) Position; Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (TME) Shorts Raised By 14.53%

Walthausen & Company decreased Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 33,680 shares as Community Bank Systems Inc (CBU)’s stock rose 2.18%. The Walthausen & Company holds 117,894 shares with $7.05 million value, down from 151,574 last quarter. Community Bank Systems Inc now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 92,072 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power

Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (NYSE:TME) had an increase of 14.53% in short interest. TME’s SI was 19.51M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.53% from 17.04 million shares previously. With 5.81M avg volume, 3 days are for Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit (NYSE:TME)’s short sellers to cover TME’s short positions. The SI to Tencent Music Entertainment Group American Deposit’s float is 19.15%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 4.51M shares traded. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. The company has market cap of $23.63 billion. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. It has a 44.66 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $706,076 activity. $706,076 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) shares were sold by TRYNISKI MARK E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Lc has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 12,130 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Canandaigua Bankshares And Trust Comm reported 4,013 shares stake. 117,672 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Clean Yield Group accumulated 2,788 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 80,009 shares. American Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Amalgamated State Bank reported 7,448 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,481 shares. Community Financial Bank Na holds 4,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.77M for 20.10 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company increased Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) stake by 20,450 shares to 160,859 valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) stake by 65,364 shares and now owns 155,250 shares. First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was raised too.