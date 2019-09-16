Walthausen & Company Upped Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holding; Swiss Helvetia Fund Has 1.57 Sentiment

Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (SWZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 11 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 7 decreased and sold stakes in Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.11 million shares, down from 3.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

Walthausen & Company increased Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 30,670 shares as Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Walthausen & Company holds 692,492 shares with $13.77M value, up from 661,822 last quarter. Darling Ingredients Inc now has $3.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 344,992 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

Walthausen & Company decreased Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) stake by 122,420 shares to 261,563 valued at $10.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) stake by 80,810 shares and now owns 398,200 shares. Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.’s (NYSE:DAR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Diamond Green Diesel Evaluating New Plant in Port Arthur, Texas to Expand Production up to 1.1 Billion Gallons Annually – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DAR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DAR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 152.70 million shares or 0.60% more from 151.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 14,341 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 26,145 shares. 78,200 were accumulated by Teton. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 136,876 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 10,033 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.01% or 26,379 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd reported 12,987 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 1.09 million shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 252,896 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% or 3.69 million shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt has 134,917 shares. Mesirow Management invested in 1.38% or 446,401 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 31,342 shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alpine Global Management Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. for 278,797 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 155,364 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.18% invested in the company for 396,174 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 82,555 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22,764 activity.

More notable recent The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces Filing Of Preliminary Proxy Materials; Proposal For Expanded Fund Mandate And Approval Of Investment Advisory Agreement With Bulldog Investors, LLC – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Swiss Helvetia Fund declares stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces New Executive Officers – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces 2019 Repurchase Program And Continued Suspension Of Managed Distribution Plan – PRNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Swiss Fund At A Sweet Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2016.