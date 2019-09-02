Walthausen & Company Raised Its Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) as Market Valuation Declined; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Upped Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) Stake by $666,029; Market Value Rose

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 16,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 108,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 92,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 203,852 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (MDT) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 75,343 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, up from 68,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.78M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton International Ltd by 72,050 shares to 251,720 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 57,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,944 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

