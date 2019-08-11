Walthausen & Company Cut Its M/I Homes (MHO) Holding by $1.49 Million; Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 57,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 428,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 486,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 195,084 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU)

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) by 99,840 shares to 593,898 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 106,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72M for 8.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

