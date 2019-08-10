Walthausen & Company Boosted Camden National (CAC) Stake by $1.10 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Upped American Airls Group (AAL) Position by $65.87 Million as Stock Price Declined

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Camden National Corp (CAC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 26,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 182,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 155,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Camden National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 18,264 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC)

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 3.53 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 3.96M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co accumulated 6,803 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 530 are owned by Ftb Advisors Inc. Nomura reported 0.01% stake. 15,472 were accumulated by Paloma Prns. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com has 7,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 15,350 shares. 53,307 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Research Advisors. 500 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 117,901 shares. Ares Limited Liability accumulated 91,120 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 10,845 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 291,363 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 15,000 shares valued at $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold CAC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 9.89 million shares or 2.41% less from 10.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 266,207 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors has invested 3.74% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) for 600 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel invested 0.07% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) reported 273 shares stake. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 5,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). Davis R M owns 4,900 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) or 181 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group reported 6,512 shares stake. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC). 263 were accumulated by Sage Gp.

