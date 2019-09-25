Walthausen & Company Has Raised Its Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Position by $3.63 Million; Stock Price Declined; Augustine Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by $429,857 as Share Price Rose

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co (Mrk) (MRK) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 84,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 89,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co (Mrk) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 8.41 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 90,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 293,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.87 million, up from 202,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 1.16 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Com accumulated 59,699 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 61,857 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa reported 261,832 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Philadelphia holds 50,518 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Cap Int invested in 1.24% or 36.93 million shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation stated it has 41,502 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers has 0.75% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sarasin And Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 62,153 shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Heartland Consultants accumulated 7,342 shares. Haverford Tru stated it has 528,807 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.06% or 56,777 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim holds 1.34% or 3.08 million shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 186,640 shares.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $145.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 2,921 shares to 40,067 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.72 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Rockville biotech looks for lifeline following restructuring – Washington Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I-Mab Bio collaborates with MSD to evaluate TJC4 in combination with KEYTRUDA – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Johnson Faces Legal Challenges and Conte may be Given an Extension – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dave & Busters (PLAY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cultural Capital – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Buy Roku Stock on the Dip After Streaming TV Competition Selloff? – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hasbro: Making A Play For eOne – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.