Walthausen & Company Lifted Its Bank Of Hawaii (BOH) Stake by $765,570; Stock Declined; Private Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Shares Rose

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 9,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,230 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 78,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Bank Of Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 104,544 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $464,423 activity.

