Walthausen & Company Has Lowered Its Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Holding by $968,760; Stock Declined; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $1.65 Million as Shares Declined

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 37,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 396,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43 million, down from 433,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 56,666 shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 275,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 756,469 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, up from 481,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 254,248 shares traded or 212.48% up from the average. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold HCCI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.42 million shares or 0.12% less from 14.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 42,972 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs owns 410 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Punch & Investment Management Inc owns 0.35% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 161,700 shares. 39,194 are held by Eam Investors Lc. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 10,316 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 178,785 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc has invested 0.65% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Amer Intl Grp Inc holds 0% or 9,552 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Prtn Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.1% or 26,716 shares in its portfolio. 42,100 were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability. Central Secs Corp reported 685,000 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 39,846 shares. Invesco Limited holds 72,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.42 million for 20.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 31,920 shares to 205,880 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corporation by 11,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

More notable recent Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Class Of 2008 IPOs: Where Are They Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage-Crystal Clean: Beaten Down, Is It Worth A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liquidity Services Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is the Tide Turning at Liquidity Services? – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services (LQDT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold LQDT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 0.12% more from 20.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Advisers reported 1.02% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 28,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma reported 355,414 shares. 62,718 are held by Legal General Gp Pcl. Invesco Limited has 328,303 shares. Roumell Asset Management Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 756,469 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 130,977 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Weber Alan W stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company reported 36,398 shares stake. Northern Tru reported 371,666 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 21,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 82,132 shares. 104,160 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Lc.