Walthausen & Company Has Boosted Its Meredith (MDP) Holding; Starent Networks (STAR) Sentiment Is 1.07

Starent Networks Corp (STAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 61 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 57 decreased and sold their positions in Starent Networks Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 51.18 million shares, down from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Starent Networks Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 41 Increased: 42 New Position: 19.

Walthausen & Company increased Meredith Corp (MDP) stake by 86.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 106,710 shares as Meredith Corp (MDP)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Walthausen & Company holds 229,700 shares with $12.69M value, up from 122,990 last quarter. Meredith Corp now has $2.49B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 320,542 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Layoffs begin at Time Inc. after Meredith merger; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Continues Aggressive Execution Of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 16/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation And Magenta Launch Fortune Italy; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Previously Announced the Elimination of Approximately 600 Positions; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 25/04/2018 – TIME Hosts TIME 100 Gala, Celebrating Its Annual List Of The 100 Most Influential People In The World; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Rev $648.8M; 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 16/03/2018 – E&P: Sources: Meredith Moves to Sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated Titles

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 3.99% of its portfolio in iStar Inc. for 754,400 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 2.18 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, R.M.Sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc has 0.38% invested in the company for 56,000 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.33% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 105,820 shares.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 301,982 shares traded. iStar Inc. (STAR) has declined 19.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STAR News: 15/05/2018 – Claar Advisors LLC Exits Position in iStar Financial; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR INC STAR.N SAYS CFO GEOFF JERVIS RESIGNED; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – iStar Jewelry, LLC dba Stanley Creations – New York City Region; 03/05/2018 – IStar 1Q EPS 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ iStar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAR); 03/05/2018 – IStar 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 16/05/2018 – iSTAR Medical’s MlNlject delivers exceptional 6-month results in first-in-human trial; 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017

Analysts await iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 155.56% or $0.84 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by iStar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. The company has market cap of $831.32 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Coldstream Cap Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 89,732 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp owns 28,377 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Foundry invested in 0.5% or 225,381 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 125,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 7,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 11,775 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 12,980 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 7,144 were accumulated by Burney Company. 35,212 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc.

