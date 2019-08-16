Walthausen & Company Raised Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Stake; Shorts at PETRO MATAD LTD DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (PRTDF) Lowered By 1.49%

Walthausen & Company increased Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) stake by 15.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 63,120 shares as Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Walthausen & Company holds 458,899 shares with $11.82M value, up from 395,779 last quarter. Seaworld Entertainment Inc now has $2.49B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 253,173 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch

PETRO MATAD LTD DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) had a decrease of 1.49% in short interest. PRTDF’s SI was 6,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.49% from 6,700 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 1 days are for PETRO MATAD LTD DOUGLAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)’s short sellers to cover PRTDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0892 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $22 lowest target. $32.57’s average target is 2.74% above currents $31.7 stock price. SeaWorld had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of SEAS in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. SunTrust maintained the shares of SEAS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by FBR Capital.

Walthausen & Company decreased Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) stake by 96,760 shares to 284,490 valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stock Yard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) stake by 45,550 shares and now owns 247,633 shares. Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 358 were accumulated by Regions. Jefferies Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 52,927 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 1.1% or 1.06 million shares. Olstein Cap Management LP stated it has 1.22% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.02% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.52M shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Walthausen Ltd Company has 1.54% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Blackrock has 4.40 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 20,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru accumulated 0.03% or 937,526 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 1,253 shares.

