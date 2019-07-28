Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Position by $1.39 Million; Shares Rose; Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Holding Has Increased by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 2.50M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Releases Letter to Shareholders; Warns Cation Will Derail Momentum and Put Shareholders’ Investments at Risk; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Names Craig Bryksa Interim Pres and CEO; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 01/05/2018 – CPPIB SUPPORTS CRESCENT POINT BOARD SLATE IN CATION PROXY FIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Shareholders Elect All Company Board Nominees; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT W/ISS REPORT; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.78 PER SHARE

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 48,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,040 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, down from 360,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 370,426 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $34.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 44,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management has 104,996 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Gluskin Sheff Assocs reported 76,625 shares. Element Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Barclays Public Limited reported 250,494 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia invested in 0.04% or 1.26M shares. Guardian Advsrs Lp holds 0.18% or 246,535 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited owns 7.64 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 515,399 shares. Hbk Lp holds 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 162,700 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Limited stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 67,364 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). 2.54M are held by Cibc World. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc reported 22,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% or 2.00 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 6,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo holds 1.61M shares. State Street invested in 0% or 2.10 million shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company reported 34,300 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset owns 2,512 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 21,990 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 102,619 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp stated it has 3.60 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 468,424 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc invested in 0% or 560 shares. 14,118 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Parametrica Mngmt accumulated 9,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 195,220 shares in its portfolio.

