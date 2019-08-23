Walthausen & Company Raised First Financial (THFF) Holding by $2.23 Million; Share Price Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Trimmed Holding by $32.19 Million as Stock Price Rose

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in First Financial Corp (THFF) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 54,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 199,699 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 145,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in First Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 10,908 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd sold 130,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3.41M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844.28M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $231.73. About 2.31 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4,985 shares to 64,223 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standex Int’l Corp (NYSE:SXI) by 16,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,900 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd, which manages about $19.52 billion and $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.19M shares to 15.20 million shares, valued at $1.00B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 252,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.37 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.