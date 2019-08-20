Walthausen & Company Has Cut Its Stock Yard Bancorp (SYBT) Holding by $1.50 Million; Share Price Rose; Meritage Group LP Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 45,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 247,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, down from 293,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stock Yard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 2,716 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 8,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 2.72 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307.48 million, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.91. About 852,307 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $160,186 activity. On Thursday, May 23 Schutte John bought $3,127 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 90 shares. $5,639 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by TASMAN NORMAN. Heitzman Donna L bought $3,215 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, June 21. Herde Carl G bought 74 shares worth $2,569. Bickel Paul J III bought 100 shares worth $3,212. Brown J McCauley had bought 45 shares worth $1,546.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.31M for 14.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” published on December 19, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Names Ja Hillebrand Chief Executive Officer as David Heintzman Transitions to the Role of Executive Chairman – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity reported 14,685 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust accumulated 4,470 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 3,599 were reported by Us Bancshares De. Heartland Advsr holds 141,719 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 498 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7 shares. Orleans Mngmt Corporation La has invested 0.19% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). River Road Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 885,321 were reported by Champlain Inv Partners Lc. Moreover, American Grp has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Raymond James & reported 11,791 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 0% or 1.10M shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 62,960 shares to 305,841 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) by 16,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru accumulated 123,190 shares. 273,982 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc. Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.09% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,100 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 351,827 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 275 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 7,721 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company reported 3,700 shares. Fairfield Bush Com stated it has 8,018 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar reported 3,740 shares. Aldebaran Fin reported 0.68% stake. Moreover, Centurylink Inv Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 13,870 shares. Security accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.