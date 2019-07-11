Walthausen & Company Increased Its Stake in John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) by $2.88 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $4.61 Million; Market Value Rose

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 86.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $146.6. About 1.08 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (JW.A) by 72.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 65,364 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 155,250 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87 million, up from 89,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in John Wiley & Sons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 175,351 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 30.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Invest Management Limited Co reported 0.92% stake. Greenleaf holds 0% or 1,747 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 2,077 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Com reported 0.65% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 68,039 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 3,139 shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 135,052 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.2% or 325,147 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 3,364 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us, New York-based fund reported 121,634 shares. Rampart Investment Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). At National Bank reported 0.04% stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 46,200 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 28,857 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 25,000 shares to 51,300 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Land Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $393.34 million for 15.80 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

