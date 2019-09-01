Walthausen & Company Maintains Position in American Financial Group (AFG); Renaissance Technologies Holding in El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) Increased by $1.46 Million

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 63,839 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 59,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 219,647 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 106.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 112,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 217,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 104,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 238,592 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC – NOW OFFERS DELIVERY FROM MORE THAN 280 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 06/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO, EXPANDS DELIVERY, PARTNERS WITH DOORDASH; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 4Q PROFORMA EPS 11C, EST. 10C; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOCO)

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 600,900 shares to 688,700 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 270,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,730 shares to 296,842 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 27,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,836 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM).