Walthausen & Company Decreased Its Stake in Stoneridge (SRI) by $1.50 Million; Qad (QADA) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lowered Position by $1.29 Million as Valuation Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 28,947 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 53,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,080 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27M, down from 374,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 162,181 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 52.73% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SRI’s profit will be $7.46 million for 30.35 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.91% negative EPS growth.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 30,520 shares to 212,120 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Incorporated (NYSE:ALG) by 48,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SRI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Mngmt holds 2.09% or 478,625 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 4,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Capital stated it has 101,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Corsair Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 11,355 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 9,752 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% stake. Burney Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,455 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.03% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Fmr holds 7,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nwq Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corporation owns 908,223 shares.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 560.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.75% negative EPS growth.