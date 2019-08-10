Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed By $1.49 Million Its M/I Homes (MHO) Stake; Pultegroup Has 0.88 Sentiment

Walthausen & Company decreased M/I Homes Inc (MHO) stake by 11.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company sold 57,440 shares as M/I Homes Inc (MHO)’s stock rose 23.80%. The Walthausen & Company holds 428,944 shares with $11.42M value, down from 486,384 last quarter. M/I Homes Inc now has $973.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 195,084 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pultegroup Inc (PHM) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 179 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 203 sold and reduced their holdings in Pultegroup Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 223.45 million shares, down from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pultegroup Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 170 Increased: 111 New Position: 68.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. for 498,376 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc owns 1.00 million shares or 4.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Asset Management Inc has 3.44% invested in the company for 586,753 shares. The New York-based Greenhaven Associates Inc has invested 3.4% in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 244,219 shares.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Homebuilders tumble as June existing home sales slide – Seeking Alpha" published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why PulteGroup, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Clear Channel Outdoor Slumped Today – Motley Fool" on July 23, 2019.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.24 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 9.74 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $259.39M for 8.91 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

