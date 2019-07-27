Walthausen & Company Has Upped Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stake; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering The Progressive (PGR)

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PGR in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The company was initiated on Thursday, June 20 by Janney Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $86 target. See The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) latest ratings:

Walthausen & Company increased Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) stake by 17.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 16,060 shares as Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Walthausen & Company holds 108,326 shares with $6.42 million value, up from 92,266 last quarter. Simpson Manufacturing Co now has $2.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 217,140 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c

Walthausen & Company decreased Stock Yard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) stake by 45,550 shares to 247,633 valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) stake by 558,400 shares and now owns 126,180 shares. Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 75,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 93,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 37,306 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 10,086 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Advisory Networks Llc has invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 16,022 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 4,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Incorporated invested in 8,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 110,199 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,707 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,495 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.71 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 14.91 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.