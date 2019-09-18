Walthausen & Company Has Raised By $5.83 Million Its Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Stake; Points International LTD.HARES (PCOM) Sellers Increased By 12.29% Their Shorts

Points International LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:PCOM) had an increase of 12.29% in short interest. PCOM’s SI was 32,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.29% from 29,300 shares previously. With 83,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Points International LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s short sellers to cover PCOM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 8,923 shares traded. Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) has declined 18.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PCOM News: 08/03/2018 – Points International 4Q Rev $87.7M; 11/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD PTS.TO : ASCENDIANT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 08/03/2018 – Points International: Erick Georgiou to Succeed D’Amico; 10/05/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MLN IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – Points International 1Q Rev $89.1M; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – ERICK GEORGIOU TAKES OVER AS CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – MICHAEL D’AMICO, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS POSITION; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys 1.6% Position in Points International; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% OVER 2017; 08/03/2018 – POINTS INTERNATIONAL LTD – D’AMICO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH END OF YEAR

Walthausen & Company increased Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH) stake by 310.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walthausen & Company acquired 448,540 shares as Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)’s stock declined 13.75%. The Walthausen & Company holds 593,180 shares with $7.91M value, up from 144,640 last quarter. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc now has $1.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 627,905 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Announces Cost Reduction Plan to Fund Long-Term Growth Strategy; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Implements Cost-Reduction Plan; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2018, FULL YEAR ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE STILL EXPECTED TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY; 23/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Denise Paulonis to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 19 Days; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS REPORTS COST REDUCTION PLAN TO FUND LONG-; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $157.99 million. The firm offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs.

More notable recent Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Points Announces TSX Approval of Share Repurchase – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Points International Ltd. Common Shares (PCOM) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Points International Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:PCOM – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Points International Announces New Board Nominees Nasdaq:PCOM – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Points International Reports Preliminary Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold Points International Ltd. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 2.57% less from 6.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 18,460 shares. Pembroke Mngmt holds 1.94% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) or 1.13M shares. Raymond James invested in 90,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). The Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Wedge Cap L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 59,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 22,885 shares. Seizert Capital Limited Co reported 0.02% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). Intact Invest Management invested 0.07% in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM). State Bank Of America De reported 1,000 shares. 16,400 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 673,683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sally Beauty Holdings has $14 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is -7.22% below currents $14.55 stock price. Sally Beauty Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SBH) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliance Data wins Sally Beauty private label credit program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Micro-Cap and Small-Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SBH) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sally beauty Holdings names new merchandising boss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.