Walthausen & Company Holding in Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Lifted by $3.42 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Raised Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 33.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 177,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 132,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 99,999 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 29,960 shares to 58,290 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 88,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,620 shares, and cut its stake in Standex Int’l Corp (NYSE:SXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct invested in 209,222 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.2% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Stephens Inc Ar holds 1,330 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,300 shares. Champlain Invest Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 925,220 shares. Qs Lc has 1,800 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 366 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 3,132 shares. Fmr Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Mariner Lc accumulated 0.06% or 56,021 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 3,882 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 175,381 were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Associates Lc. Moreover, Conestoga Ltd Llc has 2.59% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 1.21 million shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MGP Certifies New Master Distillers and Master Blenders – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MGP Ingredients Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGPI Stock Getting Cheaper By The Day – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGP Ingredients, Cheesecake Factory and Consolidated Edison – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MGP Ingredients Receives FDA Approval of Fibersym® RW and FiberRite® RW as a Dietary Fiber Source – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.