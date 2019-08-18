Walthausen & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Southside Bancshares (SBSI) as Share Value Declined; Northstar Group Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Lifted by $409,400 as Stock Price Declined

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 82,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 227,038 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 309,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Southside Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 103,064 shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 1.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.21 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trupanion Inc (TRUP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is City Holding Company (CHCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $41,834 activity. $33,010 worth of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) was bought by MORGAN TONY K.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abm Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) by 64,260 shares to 383,983 shares, valued at $13.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden National Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 26,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold SBSI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 17.12 million shares or 0.17% less from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% or 270,402 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen & Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 43,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 10,869 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) or 28,926 shares. Aperio has 0% invested in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Piedmont Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,994 shares. Chatham Capital Group Incorporated reported 0.4% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.63 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 41,698 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 21,502 shares in its portfolio.

